Karlas E. Seidel

Oct. 1, 1942 – Sept. 1, 2019
Karlas Seidel was born in Coquille, Oregon on October 1, 1942 as the first set of identical twins born in the Coquille Hospital. He died peacefully in Cottage Grove, Oregon on September 1, 2019 at the age of 76.
He attended Coquille High School with aspirations of being elected county surveyor. After working for Georgia Pacific for many years and owning Seidel Surveying, he realized his dream when he was elected Coos County surveyor in 1992. He was county surveyor for the next 19 years. While working towards his dream, he met and married the love of his life, Jean Seidel, to whom he was married for 22 years.
Karlas was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Seidel; mother, Elizabeth Seidel; Father, Andy Seidel and Sister, Lou Seidel. He is survived by his two sons, Trevor Seidel of Emmett, Idaho and Tracy Seidel and wife, Jessica of Klamath Falls, Oregon; two daughters, Tina Durkee of Coquille, Oregon and Beth Icenogle and husband, Robert of Pembroke Pines, Florida; twin brother, Harlas Seidel and wife, Sharon of Olathe, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, 404 7th St. in Myrtle Point, on Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
