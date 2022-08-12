1953-2022
After a short cardio and respiratory illness, Karen Sue Chilton passed away on June 16, 2022 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was born July 30, 1953 in Hayward, California and was the youngest of three children.
Karen is preceded in passing by grandparents, Lilian and Frank Spicer, and her parents, Virginia and John Chilton. She is survived by sister, Kathleen Chilton Loverin (John) and brother, Steve Chilton (Barbara). She is also mourned by nephew, Michael Chilton (Brigitte); cousins, Sheryl Weaver, Richard Willard (Nanci), Eileen Aragon (Bill), Louise Glendinning (Jim) and Denis Carruth (Patti Jo); including a multitude of family, friends, and coworkers.
Karen attended Nyack College. She lived and worked in six states from California to Rhode Island, and held positions mainly in finance and accounting with nonprofits, private industries, and religious organizations. She lived in Coos Bay for many years and during this time, worked for Harmony United Methodist Church.
She will be remembered as a loyal and supportive friend and a deeply religious individual who was generous and kind hearted.
No service is planned at this time. Donations in memory of Karen can be made to any one of her favorite organizations, Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society (hbpets.org), USO (secure.uso.org), or the Sawdust Theatre, Coquille (sawdusttheatre.com).
