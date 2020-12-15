June 1, 1937 – November 8, 2020
Karen Smith Lewis, a resident of Portland Oregon, died November 8, 2020 at the age of 83 years old after a long illness.
Karen was born in 1937 in Everett, Washington during a visit her mother, Elvine Lindahl Smith made to her childhood home. Her father, C. Wylie Smith II and Elvine resided in Coos Bay, where Karen grew up with her sister, Colleen Smith and brother, Clyde Wylie Smith III. She attended Marshfield High School where she was on the rally squad and an honor student. Karen went on to the University of Oregon and graduated in 1959 after majoring in Education. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority during her time at U of O.
In college, she met her future husband, Thomas H. Lewis, a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and they were married in Coos Bay in 1960. Soon after their marriage, Tom and Karen moved to Portland, Oregon, where Tom began as a salesman for IBM. They had a son, Thomas H. Lewis, Jr. and daughter, Julie Lewis Lovestrand.
Their lives together were filled with new adventures as Tom was promoted within his company, living in Denver, Colorado, Marietta, Georgia and Plano, Texas. Both Karen and Tom loved the game of golf. They both enjoyed playing the game at their home club as well as on trips with family and friends. They travelled back to Oregon each summer and brought their kids to visit family and spend some time in Portland and Coos Bay.
Karen’s great joys were her friends and family. She was always quick to write cards and letters and thank you notes in order to keep in touch with those she loved. She volunteered for UO alumni association as well as the local chapter of her sorority alumni association. She had an amazing memory for names and remembered everyone’s birthday. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. She was an avid walker and kept up this exercise well into her late 70’s.
There will be a private family service at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay sometime in 2021 when family is able to travel. If you wish to make a donation in Karen’s name, donations may be sent to Coos Food Cupboard. PO Box 1028. Coos Bay, OR 97420
