Karen Rae (Douglas) Nelson passed away peacefully while under hospice care on August 12, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. She was a kind and loving person, a devoted mother, grandmother and a loyal friend.
Karen was born and raised in Coos Bay. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1962 and earned a degree in education from Oregon State University. During a teaching career that spanned more than 50 years she taught at a number of Oregon schools, including Eastside Elementary in Coos Bay. After moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, Karen was employed by the Mount Diablo School District, where she worked with special needs children and their parents for 25 years until she retired. Even after retirement, she continued to work as a substitute teacher. She was a dedicated and compassionate teacher who had a special gift for connecting with her students. For the last 25 years, Karen lived in a house in Pleasant Hill that she purchased and lovingly renovated. She loved dogs and other animals and doted on the dogs that she owned. Karen enjoyed tennis, hiking, talking on the phone to her lifelong friend Patty Patnode, her annual visits with her parents in Coos Bay, going to concerts, plays and comedy shows, watching television programs about nature and the Alaskan wilderness and the trips she took in recent years to Hawaii, Alaska and South Dakota. Most of all, she liked to spend time with her daughters and their husbands, her grandchildren and her many friends. She will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Hazel Douglas, who lived in Coos Bay for more than 75 years. She is survived by Scott Noble, her partner of 30 years; her daughters Mari Nelson Senediak (Dan), Lyndee Hairston (Tim); her grandchildren Ella, Sophia and Cubby Hairston and her dog KayKey. She is also survived by her sisters Judy Smith (Dick), Petra “Penny” Dore and Lou Ann McKenzie.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598. Express condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.
