Feb 22, 1941 – May 15, 2021
Karel Ann Morris passed away at home on May 15, 2021 surrounded by her children and husband, Don. She was a long term cancer survivor, having battled her illness for more than 20 years. Her family is very proud of her fighting spirit and determination. She bested her prognosis by many years.
Karel was born February 22, 1941 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Kermit and Berneice Cook. She became the baby sister to her beloved older sister Marilyn. The family moved several times during Karel’s early years eventually settling in Lyman, Nebraska where Kermit and Berniece owned and operated a Gamble Store.
Karel graduated from Lyman High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1959. During high school Karel worked at the Farmers State Bank. After high school she attended Scottsbluff Junior College on a scholarship studying elementary education for one year. Karel moved to Denver, Colorado in the spring of 1962 to work for Densco (a dental manufacturing company).
In Denver Karel met her first husband, Dewey Wayne Collins. After marrying in September 1966 in Lyman, Nebraska, the couple moved to Coos Bay where Wayne was offered a job with Georgia Pacific.
Karel gave birth to Jeffrey Wayne Collins in July 1970 and to Brian Matthew Collins in July 1973.
Karel and Wayne divorced in 1974 and she went to work as a secretary in the Auditing Department at Western Bank. She left her post in 1977 to focus on raising her two young boys.
Karel met Donald Keith Morris in the fall of 1975, and they were married on April 22, 1977 in North Bend. Through their marriage Karel and Don blended their families together making Howard, Lori, Jeff, Samantha and Brian siblings. Nurturing and supporting her family was one of Karel’s greatest joys. Don and Karel celebrated 44 years of marriage on April 22, 2021.
Karel was a member of First Christian Church in North Bend. She was very active in the congregation holding offices of deaconess, church board chairman, head elder, treasurer, and secretary at different times. Karel’s strong faith was a beacon during times of joy and times of trial.
Karel and Don were avid square dancers – they joined the Skyloft Squares Square and Round dance club in 1982. Together they were involved in club offices, “angeled” new dancers each year, and became area delegates for the South Coast, an office they held for nine years. Through square dancing they traveled all over the West Coast and met many wonderful lifelong friends.
Karel also enjoyed crafts throughout her life and became an active member of several North Bend area groups: Catching Inlet Family & Community Education (formerly Home Extension) since 1970, Coos Stitchery and Craft Club (formerly Stitchery Guild) from 1977, and P’s & Q’s quilt group since the early ‘80s. She adored all of her crafting friends.
As a breast cancer survivor, Karel understood the value of providing support to those who went through the same battle. She volunteered for American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery Program and became South Coast Area Coordinator for multiple years. She made many pillows to donate to mastectomy patients.
Karel celebrated being with family and friends. She was a role model and a grounding presence for anyone who needed help or advice. She was an avid cook and an entertainer. She loved having her kids at home. She decorated the house every Christmas with her handmade décor. She spent time on the road RVing and camping throughout her life. She enjoyed her counted cross stitch, reading, and word games. She adored playing Scrabble with her kids and sister. She remained close with many friends she met throughout her life. The love and support she received from all of them was a wonderful blessing to her. Thank you.
She was much loved, hugged, and cherished as a wife, sister, mother, and friend.
Preceded by: mother in 1989 and father in 1992.
Survived by: husband, Donald Keith Morris; sons, Jeffrey Wayne Collins of Hillsboro, OR and Brian Matthew Collins (and Amalia Nita) of Aloha, OR; stepson, Howard (and Mary) Morris of Hoquiam, WA; stepdaughters, Lori (and Jim) Esget of Sequim, WA and Samantha (and Herman) Scales of Salem, OR; grandchildren, Benjamin Esget, Cody Morris, Logan Morris, Victoria Scales, and Charles Scales; sister, Marilyn Vrana of Columbus, NE; several cousins and a wealth of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church (2420 Sherman Ave, North Bend OR 97459).
First Christian Church will host a memorial service June 5th at 2 PM. Because space does not allow for social distancing, those who attend must have received both doses of a 2 dose COVID 19 vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine at least 14 days prior to the service.
