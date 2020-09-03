January 27, 1925 - September 1, 2020
At this time, no formal services will be held for longtime Bandon and Langlois resident, June Marie Smith.
June was born January 27, 1925 in Corvallis, Oregon, the daughter of Earl and Evelyn Anderson Doyle. She died September 1, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 95.
She was reared and educated in Corvallis and Grants Pass. She worked in White City during WWII making supplies for the armed forces.
She and her family moved to Langlois Mountain where she was busy at home raising her five children.
She worked at Golden Rule and as a cook at the Bandon Hospital and also worked for Western Auto. After she married Dick Smith she worked for various myrtle wood shops. Following Dick’s passing, she moved to live with her daughter, Patty until her passing.
She loved crocheting, making several hats for children, opal mining and she was a terrific cook.
She is survived by her sons, Gale and Lynette Turner, Mike and Susan Turner, Ronald and Francie Turner, Douglas Turner; daughter, Patty and Ken McCurdy; grandchildren, Stacey, Sara, Kisa, Jeff Tuesday, Mica, Eddie, Angela, Mike, Katy, and Meghan; along with numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and her youngest sister, Jean Elbon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In