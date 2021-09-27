June L. Jennings

October 9, 1938 – September 24, 2021
Funeral Service for June Jennings, 82, of Coquille, will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Center of Hope Assembly of God Church, 457 E. 2nd St., in Coquille. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:00pm until 4:30pm at Amling/Schroeder – Coquille Chapel and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
June Lurene (Smith) Jennings was born in Coquille to Floyd Smith and Anna (Holmstrom) Smith on October 9, 1938. On September 24, 2021 she left the loving arms of her family and stepped directly into the loving arms of her Lord.
June lived her entire life in Coquille and graduated from Coquille High School. She and her family were life-long members of Coquille First Assembly of God (now Center of Hope). She met her beloved husband, Woody at church in 1958, they wed soon after on August 14, 1959.
She was a gifted pianist and taught piano for many years. Dozens and dozens of children in Coquille grew up learning to play the piano and appreciate music because of her skilled, patient piano lessons. Not only did June teach music, she played piano or organ for hundreds of Coquille weddings and just as many local funerals. She was her church’s pianist, she played for community events such as Coquille’s school’s holiday concerts and the Missoula Children’s Theater. For many years she played piano for the Sawdust Theatre’s performances.
She was a loving wife and mother. She adored and was adored by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved camping with her family. She canned, she embroidered, and she loved redecorating her home. She was a relentless and methodical Sudoku player. She had an insatiable curiosity. She always won the games at wedding and baby showers. She had a wry wit, but better yet always laughed at her husband’s and children’s jokes.
She leaves behind her “Sweetie”, her beloved husband, Woodrow Jennings; her loving and sorrowing daughters and sons in law, Peggy and Scott Davidson, and Nancy and Jeff Gray. Her ‘perfect’ grandchildren, Mike and Darrah Hashberger, Luke and Emily Hashberger and Kasie MacNeill; her even ‘more perfect’ great-grandchildren, Lilly and Trent Hashberger and Evie and Desmond Hashberger; her much-loved two sisters and brother in law Shirley Young and Patty and Jamie Herring; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, June requested donations be made to: Samaritan’s Purse, International Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607, 1-800-665-2843, www.samaritanspurse.org
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
