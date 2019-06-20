{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, June 21

Rose Mickelson, funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Rosary preceding, 10:30 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.

Saturday, June 22

Robert "Bob" A. Ellis, memorial service, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Ave., North Bend.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tuesday, June 25

Phyllis A. Norton, funeral service, 2:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of North Bend, 2238 Pony Creek Road. Visitation, Monday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9 a.m. to noon, North bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.

Celebrate
the life of: June 20, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments