Friday, June 21
Rose Mickelson, funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Rosary preceding, 10:30 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.
Saturday, June 22
Robert "Bob" A. Ellis, memorial service, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Tuesday, June 25
Phyllis A. Norton, funeral service, 2:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of North Bend, 2238 Pony Creek Road. Visitation, Monday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9 a.m. to noon, North bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.
