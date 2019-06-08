Saturday, June 8
Daniel Gale Coleman, a memorial service, 1 p.m., at 66818 Franson Road, North Bend.
Sunday, June 9
Darlene Earley – Celebration of life, 1 to 3 p.m., Church of Christ of North Bend, 2761 Broadway Avenue, North Bend.
