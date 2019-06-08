{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 8

Daniel Gale Coleman, a memorial service, 1 p.m., at 66818 Franson Road, North Bend. 

Sunday, June 9

Darlene Earley – Celebration of life, 1 to 3 p.m., Church of Christ of North Bend, 2761 Broadway Avenue, North Bend.

