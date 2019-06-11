Saturday, June 15
Clarence “Mel” Sacket - Celebration of life, noon, Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Avenue, North Bend.
Donald Nelson Leest – memorial service, 2 pm, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1800 Waite Street, North Bend.
Saturday, June 15
Clarence “Mel” Sacket - Celebration of life, noon, Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Avenue, North Bend.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Donald Nelson Leest – memorial service, 2 pm, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1800 Waite Street, North Bend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In