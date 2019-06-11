{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 15

Clarence “Mel” Sacket - Celebration of life, noon, Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Avenue, North Bend.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Donald Nelson Leest – memorial service, 2 pm, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1800 Waite Street, North Bend.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: June 11, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments