Friday, June 21
Marvin Gibson, graveside inurnment service, 2 p.m., Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay.
William "Bill" Caldwell, graveside service with military honors, 3 p.m., Coos River Cemetery, off Coos River Highway/Landrith Road.
Saturday, June 22
Lonnie Lee Henson, memorial service, 1 p.m., Nelson's Bay Area Morturay, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay.
Paul Janke, celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Bay Area Hospital, main entrance, first floor lobby, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Saturday, July 27
Quincy "Bud" T. Freeman, memorial Mass, 11 a.m., holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.
