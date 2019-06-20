Ronald Ralph Knapp - 80, of Grants Pass, formerly of North Bend, passed away June 9, 2019 in Grants Pass. Arrangements are pending with Hull & Hull Funeral Directors, 541-476-4453.
Jerry L. Sharp - 78, of North Bend, passed away June 17, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Phillip Kolody -76, of Coos Bay, died June 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille.
