Lu H. Noggle - 89, of Coos Bay, died June 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Rose A. Clark - 98, of Coos Bay, died June 22, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Loren "Dean" Warne - 82, of Lakeside, passed away June 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Linda Lee Sanchez - 70, passed away June 21, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced. Assisting the family is Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In