Eva Mae Popp - 90 of Coquille, formerly of Myrtle Point, died June 11, 2019 in Medford. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
William E. Caldwell III - 84, of Coos Bay, passed away June 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Harry C. Davis - 85, of Redmond, passed away June 7, 2019 in Redmond. Arrangements are pending with Redmond Memorial Chapel, 541-548-3219.
Ronald Finley Freedle - 72, of Morton, Wash., passed away June 13, 2019, in Morton, Wash. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Janie Gomez - 72, of North Bend, passed away June 9, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
