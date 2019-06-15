{{featured_button_text}}

Eva Mae Popp - 90 of Coquille, formerly of Myrtle Point, died June 11, 2019 in Medford. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

William E. Caldwell III - 84, of Coos Bay, passed away June 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Harry C. Davis - 85, of Redmond, passed away June 7, 2019 in Redmond. Arrangements are pending with Redmond Memorial Chapel, 541-548-3219.

Ronald Finley Freedle - 72, of Morton, Wash., passed away June 13, 2019, in Morton, Wash. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Janie Gomez - 72, of North Bend, passed away June 9, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.

Tags

Load comments