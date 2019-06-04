Nana Marie Foss, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Marvin D. Gibson, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away June 1, 2019, at Coos Bay. Services are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Daniel M. West - 77, of Springfield, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away May 27, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
