{{featured_button_text}}

Nana Marie Foss, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Marvin D. Gibson, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away June 1, 2019, at Coos Bay. Services are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Daniel M. West - 77, of Springfield, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away May 27, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Tags

Load comments