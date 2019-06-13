{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Earl Via - 74, of North Bend, passed away June 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851.

Larry R. Garner - 64, of Gold Beach, passed away June 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Anita L. Hart - 78, of Coos Bay, died June 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

