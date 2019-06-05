{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Carter, 77, of Bandon, passed away June 2, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon, 541-347-2907.

Vikki Lyn Caldwell, 64, of Coquille, passed away May 29, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Wayne A. Gauntz, 79, of North Bend, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Sutherlin. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

