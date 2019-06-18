Geraldine R. Shane, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away June 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Capt. Doyle S. Boyd Sr., 80, of Coos Bay, passed away June 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Hilda H. Youst ,90 , of Coos Bay, passed away June 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In