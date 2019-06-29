Michelle Renee Houk - 35, of Coos Bay, passed away June 19, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Beverly J. McDaniel - 81, of North Bend, passed away June 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Corinna "Sue" Moore - 84, passed away June 27, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
