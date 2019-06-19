{{featured_button_text}}

Royal A. Pease - 95, of North Bend, passed away June 16, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Phyllis A. Norton - 106, of Salem, formerly of North Bend, passed away June 15, 2019 in Salem. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Lloyd G. Noel - 83, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Wilma Louise Barry - 72, of Coos Bay, died June 8, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Darlene Ann Pierce - 75, of Coos Bay, died June 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

