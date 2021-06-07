A memorial gathering for Kathleen M. Dodds, 72, of Coos Bay who died May 14, 2021 in Coos Bay will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In