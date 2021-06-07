A memorial gathering for Kathleen M. Dodds, 72, of Coos Bay who died May 14, 2021 in Coos Bay will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters



Load comments