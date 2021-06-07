Deacon O’Toole, 76, of Coquille, passed away May 28, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Allen C. Ekblad, 72, of Coos Bay passed away May 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Herbert Cecil Black, 89, of North Bend, passed away May 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sanford “Dusty” Dean Webb, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away June 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Patrick Clair, 42, of Coquille, passed away May 30, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John F. Wanner 75, of Charleston died June 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
