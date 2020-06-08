Robert S. Shreve - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
James A. Hampton - 76 of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Karl G. Gomez, II - 69, of North Bend, passed away June 1, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Louis V. Werner, III - 73 of Coos Bay, passed away June 1, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Eric Dory - 30, of Coos Bay, passed away June 2, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Norman R. Oberst - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away June 4, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lee Walter Dickenson - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patrick W. McMullen - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles “Elwood” Mitchell - 91, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lester Eugene Brown - 88, of Coquille, died June 4, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the directions of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846
Margaret E. Landis - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
