Robert S. Shreve - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

James A. Hampton - 76 of Coos Bay, passed away May 31, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Karl G. Gomez, II - 69, of North Bend, passed away June 1, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Louis V. Werner, III - 73 of Coos Bay, passed away June 1, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Eric Dory - 30, of Coos Bay, passed away June 2, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Norman R. Oberst - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away June 4, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Lee Walter Dickenson - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Patrick W. McMullen - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Charles “Elwood” Mitchell - 91, of Coos Bay, passed away June 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lester Eugene Brown - 88, of Coquille, died June 4, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the directions of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846

Margaret E. Landis - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

