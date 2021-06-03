A Celebration of Life gathering with a reception following will be held for Diana Lee Mansfield, 78, of Coquille, formerly of Coos Bay at noon, Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the large auditorium of the Coquille Community Center, 105 N. Birch St, Coquille, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Let us come together, friends and family, to share the life of Beatrice “Bea” Moore, 81, on June 8, 2021 at 11 AM at the Reedsport cemetery. Immediately following will be a pot luck at the Gardner Fire Hall, 208 Marsh St, Gardiner, OR 97441.
A Celebration of Life for Jeanette Stonebraker, 83, of Springfield, will be held at 1:00 pm, June 5, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave, North Bend, OR 97459. We are asking everyone to wear a mask.
A graveside service for Nissim "Max" Douk, 73, of Coos Bay who died May 31, 2021 in Coos Bay will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Funeral Service will be held for Buddy Hincke, 93, of North Bend, Friday June 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St, North Bend, Oregon. Pastor Mike Barnard will officiate. Interment will be at Rosburg National Cemetery on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
