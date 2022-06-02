A celebration of life for Wesley "Wes" Hill will be held on June 11, 2022 beginning 2:00 pm in Wes’ home at 62790 W. Catching Rd in Coos Bay, OR.  Please bring a pot luck item and any fond memories or stories of Wes. 



Online Poll

What are your summer fun plans?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments