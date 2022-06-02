Richard "Dick" Everett Reynolds, 84, of North Bend, passed away on May 26, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Rolland “Bud” John Bigsby, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away May 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Robert Charles Stewart, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away May 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Ymkje Andersen, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away May 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Carol Ann Armacost, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away May 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Jacquline Ruth Beecher, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away May 27, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Matthew Francis Sullivan Jr., 73, of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Donna Jean Carlson, 77, of North Bend, passed away on May 26, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Darrell L. Peterson, 67, of North Bend, passed away on May 30, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.



