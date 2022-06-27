A Celebration of Life will be held for Darrell L. Peterson, 67, of North Bend, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-404-0790.
A memorial service for Allen L. Boyd, 61, of Coos Bay, will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Memorial Service will be held for Diana Lee Martin, 76, of Langlois, at 1:00 pm July 1, 2022 at the Port Orford Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2000 Jackson St. Port Orford. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541/267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In