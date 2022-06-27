Marguerite M. Ward, 73, of North Bend, passed away on June 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Patrick M. Cahill, 65, of North Bend died June 20, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneralscom.

Diana Lee Martin, 76, of Langlois, passed away May 22, 2022 in Langlois. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon.  541/267-4216  

Davlon C. Harris, 59, of Coos Bay died June 8, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com



Online Poll

What are your plans for the 4th of July?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments