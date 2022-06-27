Marguerite M. Ward, 73, of North Bend, passed away on June 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Patrick M. Cahill, 65, of North Bend died June 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneralscom.
Diana Lee Martin, 76, of Langlois, passed away May 22, 2022 in Langlois. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541/267-4216
Davlon C. Harris, 59, of Coos Bay died June 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
