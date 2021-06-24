Shelby F. Case, 56, of Coos Bay died June 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margie T. Brewer Spencer, 58, of Coos Bay died June 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard S. Minnickel, 90, of North Bend died June 19, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Darcy E. Taylor, 70 of Coos Bay died June 15, 2021 in Klamath Falls. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Betty Jo Osejo, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away June 20, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Delia Anne Daniel, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away June 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ronald A. Kuykendall, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away June 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Albert G. Woosley, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away June 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Clifford Lee Green, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Judith A. Barnhill, 78, of Bandon died June 20, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
