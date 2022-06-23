Richard Rehfeld, 99, of the Basin City, WA area, passed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Kennewick, WA. Arrangements are under the care of Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, OR.
Jeffrey K Lillebo, 63 passed away on June 10, 2022 In Portland. Arrangements are under the care of the Roseburg National Veterans Cemetery.
Randy B. Smith, 67, of North Bend, passed away on June 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Michael L. Romine, 61, of Lakeside, passed away on June 18, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440
Kimberly K. Norton, 60, of North Bend, passed away on June 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Robert C. Carl, 58, of North Bend, passed away on June 13, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John Douglas Harrison, 68, of North Bend, passed away on June 10, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In