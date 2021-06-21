Carol Lynn Dover, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Foyle A. Fields, 80, of North Bend, passed away on June 16, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Karyl M. Underdahl 93, of Coos Bay died June 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
