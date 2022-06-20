A Celebration of Life for John W. Williford will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022. There will be a graveside service with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay at 1:00 p.m., directly followed by a reception at Bristol Event Center, 481 Bennett Avenue in Coos Bay expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.  Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.



