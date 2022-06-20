A memorial service will be held for Dorothy M. Miller, 89, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
