Graveside services for Thelma M. Bernhardt scheduled for July 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park have been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19.
Michael Owen Lindsay - 69, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 13, 2020 near Gardiner, Oregon. A private family Celebration of his life will be held. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Gloria Bartol - 77, of Lakeside, died June 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2020 at Lakeside Community Church, 720 N 8th Street, Lakeside. Please visit the obituary at www.since1928hull.com
