Maxine Lucille Wood - 90, of North Bend, passed away May 25, 2020 in North Bend. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Lois A. Poole - 76, of Coos Bay died June 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ursula Anna Hull - 96, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Buckley C. Baker Sr., - 70, of Lakeside, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Francis J. Simon - 89, of North Bend formerly of Lakeside died June 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Catherine J. Baldwin - 68, of North Bend, passed away on June 17, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Anthony E. Betts - 62, of North Bend died June 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
