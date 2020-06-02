Allen C. Gardner - 70, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction Dunes Memorial Chapel.
William "Bill" Arriola - 69, of Coquille, died May 29, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Jack A. Wilson - 73, of Coquille, died May 28, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In