Services will not be held for Bonnie Allpress, 84, of Reedsport, passed away June 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter/sanctuary.
A memorial service will be held for Shirley A. Perkins, 86, of North Bend, on Saturday, June 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
