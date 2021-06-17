Charlotte Lubbes, 71, of Hillsboro, formally of Coos Bay passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 pm at Maguffey's Pub 2401 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon.
