Charlotte Lubbes, 71, of Hillsboro, formally of Coos Bay passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.  A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 pm at Maguffey's Pub 2401 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon.

