Forrest R. Norton, 80, of Bandon, died June 11, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Allen L. Boyd, 61, of Coos Bay died June 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard "Dick" W. Biesanz, 86, of North Bend, passed away on June 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John S. Burles, 74, of Coos Bay and Lakeside died June 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
June "Marie" Grant, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away June 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thomas Michael Blaser Jr., 56, of Coos Bay, passed away June 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ernest "Ernie" W. Payne, 89, of North Bend died June 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
