A cryptside service for Matyln M. Peterson, 86, formerly of Coos Bay who died June 5, 2021 in Texas will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial gathering for John F. "Capt. Jack" Wanner, 75, of Charleston who died June 2, 2021 in Coos Bay will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In