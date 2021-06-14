Dorman "Doc" Robbins 82, of Coos Bay died June 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
