Dorman "Doc" Robbins 82, of Coos Bay died June 9, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

