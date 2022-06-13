A Celebration of Life for Betsy Ann Leep Henry, 62, of Myrtle Point, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 between 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Coquille Valley Elks, 54942 Maple Heights Rd., Coquille. The family invites you to this casual gathering of remembrance.
A memorial service for Jessie L. Pickett, 82, of North Bend, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 18, 2020 at the Harbor Assembly of God, 2050 Lincoln Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside service for William C. "Billy" Hill, 73, of Lakeside will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
