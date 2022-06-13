Dale Hoffman, 93, of North Bend, formerly of Myrtle Point, died June 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-572-2524
Larry Sabin, 83, of Bandon, died June 9, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Tommy E. Clark, 69, of North Bend, passed away on June 6, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Edward Pride, 90, of Myrtle Point, died June 9, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
