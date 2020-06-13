June 13, 2020 Death Notices

Dennis W. Fults - 63, of Coquille died June 10, 2020 in Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edgar “Jay” Miller - 72, of Lakeside, passed away June 6, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Valerie A. Woodral - 66 of Myrtle Point, passed away June 6, 2020 at Myrtle Point. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David R. Gommel - 74, of Charleston, passed away June 8, 2020 at Charleston. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kenneth Fred Ketcham - 86 of Gold Beach, passed away June 10, 2020 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Timothy L. Cartner - 66, of Coos Bay, passed away June 10, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert "Bob" Hurt - 86, of Fairview, died June 12, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Irene G. Morgan 91 - of Coos Bay, passed away June 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard N.W. in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
