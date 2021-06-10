Mavis I. Montgomery, 91, of North Bend, passed away on June 4, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Shirley Ann Perkins, 86, of North Bend, passed away on June 7, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert D. Tillotson, 66, of North Bend, passed away on June 7, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Maryln M. Peterson. 86, formerly of Coos Bay died June 5, 2021 in Texas. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kathryn J. Hathaway, 86, of Coquille, died June 8, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In