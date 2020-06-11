Milo Houden Summerville - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away June 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 13 at the Sumner Community Church, 95099 Stevens Lane in Coos Bay. A graveside committal will follow at 2:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marlene Louise Geary - 89, of Lakeside, passed away June 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Irene G. Morgan - 91, of Coos Bay died June 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In