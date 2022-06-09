A Celebration of Life for Betsy Ann Leep Henry, 62, of Myrtle Point, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 between 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Coquille Valley Elks, 54942 Maple Heights Rd., Coquille. The family invites you to this casual gathering of remembrance.
A memorial service will be held for Rose L. Schutte, 91, of North Bend, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
