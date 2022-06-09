Carol Ann Holt, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away May 8, 2022 in Portland.
Rudolph Lee Sgontz, 70, of Bandon, died June 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Alice Irene Gunnari, 98, of Coos Bay, passed away May 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rose L. Schutte, 91, of North Bend, passed away on June 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Richard D. Cardoza Jr., 59, of Anacortes, Washington, passed away on June 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Cloyd E. "Pete" Bare, 87, of North Bend died June 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites and inurnment are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Angela M. Chase, 74, of Coos Bay died May 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth G. Bolton, 72, of North Bend, passed away on June 3, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Oscar L. Haug, 89, of Coos Bay died May 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites and inurnment are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kelly Forsythe, 61, of North Bend, passed away on June 3, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Frank Dell Walker Jr., 61, of North Bend, died June 2, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Ronald Gene Boucher, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away June 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joyce Joan DeGarlais, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away June 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jessie L. Pickett, 82, of North Bend died June 4, 2022 in Aumsville. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
