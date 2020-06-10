Gene Clark - 79, of Coquille, died June 8, 2020 in Roseburg, Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.
Venita Von Faulk - 86, of North Bend, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Margaret Ann Sitterson - 66, of Charleston, passed away June 9, 2020 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Funeral Mass will be held for Karen Ann Hassett - 70, of North Bend, on Friday, June 12th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In