A Celebration of Life for Jeanette Stonebraker, 83, of Springfield, will be held at 1:00 pm, June 5, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave, North Bend, OR 97459. We are asking everyone to wear a mask.
A beach side Celebration of Life for Cody Nagel, will be held on June 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Bastendorff Beach County Park, 63377 Bastendorf Beach Rd. Coos Bay, OR 97420. We invite friends and family to come and stay as long as you want.
